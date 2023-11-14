Hospital Corpsman Third Class Sophia Crews is the U.S. Navy’s Junior Pharmacy Technician of the Year for 2023. The Phoenix Arizona Native serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Leading Petty Officer of the facility’s Pharmacy and credits the encouragement her father, a former rescue swimmer, as her inspiration to continue serving.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8124104
|VIRIN:
|231109-O-KJ310-9135
|Resolution:
|2559x3839
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, “I Look Forward to Constantly Pushing Myself to Learn Something New” [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“I Look Forward to Constantly Pushing Myself to Learn Something New”
