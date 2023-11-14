Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “I Look Forward to Constantly Pushing Myself to Learn Something New” [Image 4 of 5]

    “I Look Forward to Constantly Pushing Myself to Learn Something New”

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Sophia Crews is the U.S. Navy’s Junior Pharmacy Technician of the Year for 2023. The Phoenix Arizona Native serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Leading Petty Officer of the facility’s Pharmacy and credits the encouragement her father, a former rescue swimmer, as her inspiration to continue serving.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 08:28
    Photo ID: 8124105
    VIRIN: 231109-O-KJ310-9913
    Resolution: 4249x2833
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “I Look Forward to Constantly Pushing Myself to Learn Something New” [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &ldquo;I Look Forward to Constantly Pushing Myself to Learn Something New&rdquo;

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    pharmacy
    Navymedicine

