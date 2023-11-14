“I Look Forward to Constantly Pushing Myself to Learn Something New”

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Third Class Sophia Crews is the U.S. Navy’s Junior Pharmacy...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Third Class Sophia Crews is the U.S. Navy’s Junior Pharmacy Technician of the Year for 2023. The Phoenix Arizona Native serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Leading Petty Officer of the facility’s Pharmacy and credits the encouragement her father, a former rescue swimmer, as her inspiration to continue serving. see less | View Image Page

A Sailor serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point has earned top honors in her career field.



Hospital Corpsman Third Class Sophia Crews, a Pharmacy Technician serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, was recently recognized as the U.S. Navy’s Junior Pharmacy Technician of the Year.



“The most challenging aspect of earning this award was constantly striving to do better,” said Crews. “Through time and experience, my coworkers have taught me how to become a leader and mentor. I constantly strive to share my knowledge with my junior Sailors.”



Crews, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, is the Leading Petty Officer of the clinic’s Pharmacy. As a leader and Pharmacy Technician, her responsibilities include the proper issuance of prescriptions to Marines, Sailors and beneficiaries while engaging with patients about their medication.



“The biggest challenge I face is maintaining a work-life balance. At some points, I find myself feeling overwhelmed trying to manage both, but I reach out to my mentors for advice,” said Crews about the challenges of serving in such a busy department. “Between trying to complete my bachelor’s degree, having a toddler and working long days, I am always facing new challenges.”



Her father, a former Navy Rescue Swimmer, serves as her inspiration to serve in the Navy. His encouragement drives Crews to work hard with junior Sailors and civilian staff she serves alongside.



“I look forward to constantly pushing myself to learn something new and putting in the work to become a better person and leader,” said Crews.

Crews has served in the Cherry Point Pharmacy for more than two years.

In that time, she and her team implemented two considerable changes to patient services in the Pharmacy. The implementation of MHS Genesis, a new electronic health record system in March 2022 and the launch of Q-Anywhere, an electronic queue system to fill prescriptions, in September 2023, required them to adapt and integrate new functions into their workflow while maintaining patient safety.



As the LPO in the department, her experience and depth of knowledge are critical to onboarding new Sailors into the role of Pharmacy Technician as she mentors them on their duties and responsibilities.



“I hope that other Sailors will see that putting in time and effort will pay off. If you continue to do well within your workspace, the Navy and your personal life, you are bettering yourself,” said Crews. “Your hard work may not be acknowledged every time you make an accomplishment, but you should take pride in each step you take towards achieving your goals.”