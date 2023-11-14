Team Mildenhall honors fallen on Remembrance Sunday

U.S. Airmen from the 100th Maintenance Group march at the end of a Remembrance Sunday parade, alongside Royal British Legion members and other groups from the local community in Mildenhall, Suffolk, England, Nov. 12, 2023. Two minutes of silence were observed immediately after the playing of “The Last Post,” followed by Reveille. Team Mildenhall Airmen participated in Remembrance Sunday parades throughout the local area and East Anglia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

