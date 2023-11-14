Team Mildenhall honors fallen on Remembrance Sunday

U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Rivers, front right, 100th Maintenance Group commander, and Sqn Ldr Andy Bell, Royal Air Force commander, front second right, render a salute to the war memorial during a Remembrance Sunday parade in Mildenhall, Suffolk, England, Nov. 12, 2023. Two minutes of silence were observed immediately after the playing of “The Last Post,” followed by Reveille. Team Mildenhall Airmen participated in Remembrance Sunday parades throughout the local area and East Anglia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

