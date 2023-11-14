Team Mildenhall honors fallen on Remembrance Sunday

U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Rivers, front right, 100th Maintenance Group commander, and Sqn Ldr. Andy Bell, Royal Air Force commander, front second right, hand over poppy wreaths to British Army Cadets at the war memorial during a Remembrance Sunday parade in Mildenhall, Suffolk, England, Nov. 12, 2023. Two minutes silence was observed immediately after the playing of “The Last Post,” followed by Reveille. Team Mildenhall Airmen participated in Remembrance Sunday parades throughout the local area and East Anglia. The poppy was chosen as a symbol of remembrance and hope for a peaceful future in the aftermath of World War I, as a sign of support for the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

