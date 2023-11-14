Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall honors fallen on Remembrance Sunday [Image 4 of 6]

    Team Mildenhall honors fallen on Remembrance Sunday

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen from the 100th Maintenance Group stand in formation at the war memorial during a Remembrance Sunday parade, alongside Royal British Legion members and other groups from the local community in Mildenhall, Suffolk, England, Nov. 12, 2023. Two minutes of silence were observed immediately after the playing of “The Last Post,” followed by Reveille. Team Mildenhall Airmen participated in Remembrance Sunday parades throughout the local area and East Anglia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall honors fallen on Remembrance Sunday [Image 6 of 6], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Remembrance Sunday
    100th Maintenance Group
    Bloody Hundredth
    Lest We Forget
    ReaDy Culture

