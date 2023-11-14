Cadets soar in Civil Air Patrol search and rescue exercise

Civil Air Patrol cadets from across the Southcentral Region share a sense of accomplishment after working together to locate a distress beacon during a three-day training event Nov. 4, 2023, at the Birchwood Airport in Chugiak, Alaska. The training is part of the CAP wing-wide Search and Rescue Exercise, a quarterly event designed to test participants’ skill sets, leadership qualities, and resourcefulness. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

