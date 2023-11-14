Cadets soar in Civil Air Patrol search and rescue exercise

Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Stephen Sammons, left, Alaska Wing emergency services officer, instructs CAP cadets from the Southcentral Region where to find an Emergency Locator Transmitter onboard a Cessna 172 aircraft during a three-day training event Nov. 4, 2023, at the Birchwood Airport in Chugiak, Alaska. The training is part of the CAP wing-wide Search and Rescue Exercise, a quarterly event designed to test participants’ skill sets, leadership qualities, and resourcefulness. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

