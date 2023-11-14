Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Stephen Sammons, left, Alaska Wing emergency services officer, instructs CAP cadets from the Southcentral Region where to find an Emergency Locator Transmitter onboard a Cessna 172 aircraft during a three-day training event Nov. 4, 2023, at the Birchwood Airport in Chugiak, Alaska. The training is part of the CAP wing-wide Search and Rescue Exercise, a quarterly event designed to test participants’ skill sets, leadership qualities, and resourcefulness. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 20:24
|Photo ID:
|8123553
|VIRIN:
|231024-Z-PB632-1006
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|CHUGIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadets soar in Civil Air Patrol search and rescue exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
