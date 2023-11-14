Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets soar in Civil Air Patrol search and rescue exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    Cadets soar in Civil Air Patrol search and rescue exercise

    CHUGIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Stephen Sammons, left, Alaska Wing emergency services officer, instructs CAP cadets from the Southcentral Region where to find an Emergency Locator Transmitter onboard a Cessna 172 aircraft during a three-day training event Nov. 4, 2023, at the Birchwood Airport in Chugiak, Alaska. The training is part of the CAP wing-wide Search and Rescue Exercise, a quarterly event designed to test participants’ skill sets, leadership qualities, and resourcefulness. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 20:24
    Photo ID: 8123553
    VIRIN: 231024-Z-PB632-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: CHUGIAK, AK, US 
    This work, Cadets soar in Civil Air Patrol search and rescue exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAREX
    Civil Air Patrol
    cadets
    training
    DMVA
    Alaska Wing

