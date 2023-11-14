Civil Air Patrol Cadet Capt. Rick Benedict, a fifteen-year-old assigned to the Birchwood Composite Squadron, uses a receiver to measure signal strength to locate a distress beacon during a three-day training event Nov. 4, 2023, at the Birchwood Airport in Chugiak, Alaska. The training is part of the CAP wing-wide Search and Rescue Exercise, a quarterly event designed to test participants’ skill sets, leadership qualities, and resourcefulness. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 20:24
|Photo ID:
|8123554
|VIRIN:
|231104-Z-CA180-3002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|CHUGIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadets soar in Civil Air Patrol search and rescue exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cadets soar in Civil Air Patrol search and rescue exercise
