Cadets soar in Civil Air Patrol search and rescue exercise

Civil Air Patrol cadets from across the Southcentral Region practice body blocking while using receivers to measure signal strength to locate a distress beacon during a three-day training event Nov. 4, 2023, at the Birchwood Airport in Chugiak, Alaska. Holding the receiver close to their chest and utilizing their body to block stray signals can assist with pinpointing the distressed beacon. The training is part of the CAP wing-wide Search and Rescue Exercise, a quarterly event designed to test participants’ skill sets, leadership qualities, and resourcefulness. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

