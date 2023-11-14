Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Band in Mexico City [Image 4 of 4]

    The U.S. Army Band in Mexico City

    MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    U.S. Army Colonel Bruce R. Pulver, Commander of The U.S. Army Band, shakes hands with the leader of The Mexico City Auxiliary Police Band after a joint concert in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 17, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Location: MEXICO CITY, MX 
