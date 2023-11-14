The U.S. Army Band in Mexico City

U.S. Army Colonel Bruce R. Pulver, Commander of The U.S. Army Band, shakes hands with the leader of The Mexico City Auxiliary Police Band after a joint concert in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 17, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

