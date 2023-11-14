Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Band at the Lincoln Memorial [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army Band at the Lincoln Memorial

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    U.S. Army Soldiers Staff Sgts. Bethsaida Patterson and Maya Rodriquez singing at a U.S. Army Band Downrange concert on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on July 22, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 16:57
    Photo ID: 8123203
    VIRIN: 230722-A-QD602-8130
    Resolution: 3373x3768
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Band at the Lincoln Memorial [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

