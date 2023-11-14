U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. 1st Class Adiza Jibril and Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Pride of The U.S. Army Band sing together at a concert in Lancaster, PA, on July 2, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 16:57 Photo ID: 8123208 VIRIN: 230702-A-QD602-7019 Resolution: 4839x4299 Size: 10.32 MB Location: LANCASTER, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Chorus Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.