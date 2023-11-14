Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Chorus Soldiers [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army Chorus Soldiers

    LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. 1st Class Adiza Jibril and Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Pride of The U.S. Army Band sing together at a concert in Lancaster, PA, on July 2, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

    This work, U.S. Army Chorus Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

