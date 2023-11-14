Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Herald Trumpets at The White House [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Army Herald Trumpets at The White House

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    U.S. Army Soldiers of The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets stand ready at a ceremony rehearsal at The White House in Washington, D.C., on June 16, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 16:57
    Photo ID: 8123206
    VIRIN: 230616-A-QD602-8575
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Herald Trumpets at The White House [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

