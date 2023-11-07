Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony

U.S. Navy Sailor Capt. Kevin Brown, naval medical center director with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, gives closing remarks during a building renaming ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2023. The Naval Dental Clinic was dedicated in honor of U.S. Navy Lt. JG. Weedon Osborne for heroic actions at the battle of Belleau Wood that earned him the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

