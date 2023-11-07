Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, applaud during the unveiling of the new dental clinic sign during a building renaming ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2023. The Naval Dental Clinic was dedicated in honor of U.S. Navy Lt. JG. Weedon Osborne for heroic actions at the battle of Belleau Wood that earned him the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 14:14
    Photo ID: 8122708
    VIRIN: 231114-M-JI447-1068
    Resolution: 7716x5147
    Size: 24.42 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony
    Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony
    Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony
    Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony
    Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony
    Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony
    Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony
    Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    2nd MLG
    Veterans Day
    USNORTHCOM
    Belleau Wood
    Camp Lejeune

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT