Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony

A sapling oak tree from Belleau Wood is presented to U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, during a building renaming ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2023. The Naval Dental Clinic was dedicated in honor of U.S. Navy Lt. JG. Weedon Osborne for heroic actions at the battle of Belleau Wood that earned him the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton) (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

