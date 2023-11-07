U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate in a building renaming ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2023. The Naval Dental Clinic was dedicated in honor of U.S. Navy Lt. JG. Weedon Osborne for heroic actions at the battle of Belleau Wood that earned him the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, Lieutenant Junior Grade Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic Dedication Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS