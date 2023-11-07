SECDEF Attends ROK-UNC Member State Defense Ministerial Meeting (DMM) in Seoul

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends the inaugural Republic of Korea-United Nations Command Member State Defense Ministerial Meeting (DMM) at the Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense in Seoul, Nov. 14, 2023. The UNC was established in July 1950 under a U.N. mandate to support South Korea against North Korea's aggression and has been overseeing the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.

The meeting recognized the 70 year alliance between the ROK and the 17 member nations that provided support during the Korean War. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

