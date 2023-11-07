Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Shin Wonsik render honor during the opening ceemony of the inaugural Republic of Korea-United Nations Command Member State Defense Ministerial Meeting (DMM) at the Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense in Seoul, Nov. 14, 2023. The UNC was established in July 1950 under a U.N. mandate to support South Korea against North Korea's aggression and has been overseeing the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.
The meeting recognized the 70 year alliance between the ROK and the 17 member nations that provided support during the Korean War. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 06:22
|Photo ID:
|8121821
|VIRIN:
|231114-D-TT977-1043
|Resolution:
|4253x2835
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Attends ROK-UNC Member State Defense Ministerial Meeting (DMM) in Seoul [Image 7 of 7], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT