    SECDEF Attends ROK-UNC Member State Defense Ministerial Meeting (DMM) in Seoul [Image 2 of 7]

    SECDEF Attends ROK-UNC Member State Defense Ministerial Meeting (DMM) in Seoul

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with service members assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 13, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 06:22
    Location: SEOUL, KR 
