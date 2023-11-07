Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Shin Wonsik bid farewell at the conculsion of three days of meetings at the Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense in Seoul, Nov. 14, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 06:22 Photo ID: 8121824 VIRIN: 231114-D-TT977-1275 Resolution: 6867x4578 Size: 10.46 MB Location: SEOUL, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Attends ROK-UNC Member State Defense Ministerial Meeting (DMM) in Seoul [Image 7 of 7], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.