SECDEF Attends ROK-UNC Member State Defense Ministerial Meeting (DMM) in Seoul

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Shin Wonsik bid farewell at the conculsion of three days of meetings at the Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense in Seoul, Nov. 14, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|11.14.2023
|11.14.2023 06:22
|8121824
|231114-D-TT977-1275
|6867x4578
|10.46 MB
|SEOUL, KR
|5
|1
