U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR

In recognition of this heroic deed, Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area deputy commander, and Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia, honors Petty Officer 3rd Class Noah Sweeton of USCGC Juniper (WLB 212) in an informal ceremony at the Apra Harbor, Guam pier on November 9, 2023. Sweeton was enjoying liberty on Nov. 8 with the crew at Chamorro Village when a critical situation demanded immediate action. Sweeton displayed commendable calmness and expertise and administered lifesaving CPR to a civilian experiencing cardiac symptoms. Thanks to his swift and proficient response, a life was saved. This event is a powerful reminder of our U.S. Coast Guard team's vital role in safeguarding our waters and our communities. We're immensely proud of Sweeton's actions and deeply grateful for the commitment and readiness of all our members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by CWO Muir)

