Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR

    GUAM

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    In recognition of this heroic deed, Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, honors Petty Officer 3rd Class Noah Sweeton of USCGC Juniper (WLB 212) in an informal ceremony at the pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on Nov. 9, 2023. Sweeton was enjoying liberty on Nov. 8 with the crew at Chamorro Village when a critical situation demanded immediate action. Displaying commendable calmness and expertise, Sweeton administered life-saving CPR to a civilian experiencing cardiac symptoms. Thanks to his swift and proficient response, a life was saved. This event is a powerful reminder of our U.S. Coast Guard team's vital role in safeguarding our waters and our communities. We're immensely proud of Sweeton's lifesaving actions and deeply grateful for the commitment and readiness of all our members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by CWO Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 8121404
    VIRIN: 231109-G-IA651-4866
    Resolution: 2000x1501
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR [Image 7 of 7], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR
    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR
    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR
    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR
    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR
    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR
    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    CPR
    Community
    Semper Paratus
    coastguardnewswire
    WLB212

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT