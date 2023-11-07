U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR

Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area deputy commander, honors Petty Officer 3rd Class Noah Sweeton of USCGC Juniper (WLB 212) in an informal ceremony at the Apra Harbor, Guam pier on Nov. 9, 2023. Sweeton was enjoying liberty on Nov. 8 with the crew at Chamorro Village when a critical situation demanded immediate action. Displaying commendable calmness and expertise, Sweeton administered lifesaving CPR to a civilian experiencing cardiac symptoms. Thanks to his swift and proficient response, a life was saved. This event is a powerful reminder of our U.S. Coast Guard team's vital role in safeguarding our waters and our communities. We're immensely proud of Sweeton's lifesaving actions and deeply grateful for the commitment and readiness of all our members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by CWO Muir)

