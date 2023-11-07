Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR

    GUAM

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area deputy commander, addresses the crew of USCGC Juniper (WLB 212) at the Apra Harbor, Guam pier on Nov. 9, 2023. Juniper is in Guam to work on regional aids to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by CWO Muir)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 21:34
    Location: GU
    Guam
    CPR
    Community
    Semper Paratus
    coastguardnewswire
    WLB212

