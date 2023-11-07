Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area deputy commander, addresses the crew of USCGC Juniper (WLB 212) at the Apra Harbor, Guam pier on Nov. 9, 2023. Juniper is in Guam to work on regional aids to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by CWO Muir)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 21:34
|Photo ID:
|8121401
|VIRIN:
|231109-G-IA651-1389
|Resolution:
|2000x1127
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for giving lifesaving CPR [Image 7 of 7], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
