    Warthog Wednesday: Nov. 8, 2023 [Image 5 of 7]

    Warthog Wednesday: Nov. 8, 2023

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen load a missile onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The A-10 aircraft was designed to have a long loiter and wide combat radius. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 17:36
    Photo ID: 8121245
    VIRIN: 231108-F-VP642-1013
    Resolution: 3684x2847
    Size: 903.81 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Warthog Wednesday: Nov. 8, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A10
    warthog
    A10 Thunderbolt II
    davis-monthan
    air force
    warthog wednesday

