U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Max Velez, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Hewitson, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, load chaff and flare countermeasures onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft. The A-10 aircraft was designed to operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 17:36 Photo ID: 8121243 VIRIN: 231108-F-VP642-1018 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.81 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warthog Wednesday: Nov. 8, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.