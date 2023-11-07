U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Max Velez, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Hewitson, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, load chaff and flare countermeasures onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft. The A-10 aircraft was designed to operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 17:36
|Photo ID:
|8121243
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-VP642-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warthog Wednesday: Nov. 8, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
