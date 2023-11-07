Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warthog Wednesday: Nov. 8, 2023 [Image 7 of 7]

    Warthog Wednesday: Nov. 8, 2023

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft is displayed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2023. The A-10 aircraft’s 30mm GAU-8/A Avenger was designed to fire 3,900 rounds per minute and can defeat an array of ground targets, including tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 17:36
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
