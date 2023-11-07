An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft is displayed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2023. The A-10 aircraft’s 30mm GAU-8/A Avenger was designed to fire 3,900 rounds per minute and can defeat an array of ground targets, including tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
This work, Warthog Wednesday: Nov. 8, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
