An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft is displayed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2023. The A-10 aircraft’s 30mm GAU-8/A Avenger was designed to fire 3,900 rounds per minute and can defeat an array of ground targets, including tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 17:36 Photo ID: 8121247 VIRIN: 231108-F-VP642-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.92 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warthog Wednesday: Nov. 8, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.