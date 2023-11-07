U.S. Air Force Airmen work on an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The A-10 aircraft was designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 17:36 Photo ID: 8121241 VIRIN: 231108-F-VP642-1037 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.11 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warthog Wednesday: Nov. 8, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.