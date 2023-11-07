231113-N-OE145-1157 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 13, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 2nd Class Jimmie Boatwright, from Orlando, Florida, stands as a safety on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 07:53 Photo ID: 8120465 VIRIN: 231113-N-OE145-1157 Resolution: 5428x3623 Size: 1.02 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.