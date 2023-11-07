USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

231113-N-OE145-1047 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 13, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Joseph Labenne, left, from Tucson, Arizona, and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Adinaan Lawrence, from Fort Myers, Florida, carry chains on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

