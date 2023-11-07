Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231113-N-OE145-1150 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 13, 2023) A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the Providers of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 13. VRC 30 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 07:53
    Photo ID: 8120464
    VIRIN: 231113-N-OE145-1150
    Resolution: 3819x5722
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    flight operations
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

