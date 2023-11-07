Public Health Activity-Hawaii honored military children by hosting its annual Month of the Military Child Easter Egg hunt on Hickam Air Force Base, April 10, 2023.



The Month of the Military Child is observed each April to honor and celebrate military children and youth for their service, commitment, and sacrifice in support of the Army's mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 06:02 Photo ID: 8120393 VIRIN: 230410-D-KJ634-5818 Resolution: 1600x1066 Size: 154.24 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Health Activity-Hawaii Observes Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.