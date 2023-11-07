Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Health Activity-Hawaii Observes Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4]

    Public Health Activity-Hawaii Observes Month of the Military Child

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Kathryne Gest 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Public Health Activity-Hawaii honored military children by hosting its annual Month of the Military Child Easter Egg hunt on Hickam Air Force Base, April 10, 2023.

    The Month of the Military Child is observed each April to honor and celebrate military children and youth for their service, commitment, and sacrifice in support of the Army's mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 06:02
    Photo ID: 8120393
    VIRIN: 230410-D-KJ634-5818
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 154.24 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Health Activity-Hawaii Observes Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Public Health Activity-Hawaii Observes Month of the Military Child

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Military family

    TAGS

    month of the military child
    public health command pacific

