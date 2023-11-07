Public Health Activity-Hawaii honored military children by hosting its annual Month of the Military Child Easter Egg hunt on Hickam Air Force Base, April 10, 2023.
The Month of the Military Child is observed each April to honor and celebrate military children and youth for their service, commitment, and sacrifice in support of the Army's mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 06:02
|Photo ID:
|8120393
|VIRIN:
|230410-D-KJ634-5818
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|154.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public Health Activity-Hawaii Observes Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
