    Best Leader Competition 2023 [Image 1 of 4]

    Best Leader Competition 2023

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Kathryne Gest 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Capt. Caitlin Brennan executes a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane as part of Public Health Command-Pacific’s Best Leader Competition on Schofield Barracks, Jan. 9-11, 2023. Teams across PHC-P will compete for the title of Best Leader to represent the Command at the Medical Readiness, Command Pacific Best Leader competition later this spring. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 06:02
    Photo ID: 8120390
    VIRIN: 230110-D-KJ634-6239
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 795.38 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Leader Competition 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veterinary Services

    TAGS

    public health command pacific
    best leader

