Best Leader Competition 2023

Capt. Caitlin Brennan executes a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane as part of Public Health Command-Pacific’s Best Leader Competition on Schofield Barracks, Jan. 9-11, 2023. Teams across PHC-P will compete for the title of Best Leader to represent the Command at the Medical Readiness, Command Pacific Best Leader competition later this spring. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge).
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 06:02
