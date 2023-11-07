Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Health Activity-Hawaii Conducts Human, Canine Casualty Training [Image 3 of 4]

    Public Health Activity-Hawaii Conducts Human, Canine Casualty Training

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Kathryne Gest 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Soldiers with Public Health Activity-Hawaii and 25th Combat Aviation Brigade's 3-25 GSAB conducted human and canine casualty training Oct. 24-25, 2023, on Oahu, focused on didactic, hands-on, and simulated situational exercises to increase readiness and warfighting capabilities.

    This training incorporated aeromedical evacuation assets and subject matter experts in the medical and veterinary medical arenas aimed at reducing morbidity and mortality and improving survivability for all trauma patients through joint collective readiness of all health care providers and handlers. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 06:02
    Photo ID: 8120392
    VIRIN: 231025-D-KJ634-1643
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 168.03 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Health Activity-Hawaii Conducts Human, Canine Casualty Training [Image 4 of 4], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Leader Competition 2023
    Fort Wainwright Canine Insertion and Recovery
    Public Health Activity-Hawaii Conducts Human, Canine Casualty Training
    Public Health Activity-Hawaii Observes Month of the Military Child

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veterinary Services

    TAGS

    veterinary services
    public health command pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT