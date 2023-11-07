Soldiers with Public Health Activity-Hawaii and 25th Combat Aviation Brigade's 3-25 GSAB conducted human and canine casualty training Oct. 24-25, 2023, on Oahu, focused on didactic, hands-on, and simulated situational exercises to increase readiness and warfighting capabilities.



This training incorporated aeromedical evacuation assets and subject matter experts in the medical and veterinary medical arenas aimed at reducing morbidity and mortality and improving survivability for all trauma patients through joint collective readiness of all health care providers and handlers. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 06:02 Photo ID: 8120392 VIRIN: 231025-D-KJ634-1643 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 168.03 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Health Activity-Hawaii Conducts Human, Canine Casualty Training [Image 4 of 4], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.