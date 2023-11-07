USAF supports CJTF-HOA’s Partner Appreciation Day

U.S. Airmen work with joint partners in a patient demonstration during Partner Appreciation Day (PAD) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 8, 2023. PAD celebrates 21 years of U.S. presence at CLDJ and reaffirms the U.S. commitment to partners and allies across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

