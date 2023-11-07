U.S. Airmen work with joint partners in a patient demonstration during Partner Appreciation Day (PAD) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 8, 2023. PAD celebrates 21 years of U.S. presence at CLDJ and reaffirms the U.S. commitment to partners and allies across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 03:20
|Photo ID:
|8120345
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-OP101-1007
|Resolution:
|7999x5333
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF supports CJTF-HOA’s Partner Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT