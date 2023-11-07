Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF supports CJTF-HOA’s Partner Appreciation Day [Image 3 of 6]

    USAF supports CJTF-HOA’s Partner Appreciation Day

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight (EAEF) showcase their in-flight AE capabilities on a simulated patient at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 8, 2023. The demonstration was held to educate joint partners attending Partner Appreciation Day, an event which celebrates the interoperability between Djibouti and allied nation forces deployed across the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 03:20
    Photo ID: 8120343
    VIRIN: 231108-F-OP101-1052
    Resolution: 7685x5123
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF supports CJTF-HOA’s Partner Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG
    Partner Appreciation Day

