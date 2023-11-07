U.S. Airmen assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight (EAEF) showcase their in-flight AE capabilities on a simulated patient at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 8, 2023. The demonstration was held to educate joint partners attending Partner Appreciation Day, an event which celebrates the interoperability between Djibouti and allied nation forces deployed across the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 03:20 Photo ID: 8120343 VIRIN: 231108-F-OP101-1052 Resolution: 7685x5123 Size: 9.56 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF supports CJTF-HOA’s Partner Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.