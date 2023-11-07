Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF supports CJTF-HOA’s Partner Appreciation Day [Image 4 of 6]

    USAF supports CJTF-HOA’s Partner Appreciation Day

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron is featured at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, during Partner Appreciation Day (PAD) Nov. 8, 2023. PAD celebrates 21 years of U.S. presence at CLDJ and reaffirms the U.S. commitment to partners and allies across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

