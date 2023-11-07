USAF supports CJTF-HOA’s Partner Appreciation Day

A U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron is featured at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, during Partner Appreciation Day (PAD) Nov. 8, 2023. PAD celebrates 21 years of U.S. presence at CLDJ and reaffirms the U.S. commitment to partners and allies across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

