U.S. Airmen work with joint partners in a Aeromedical Evacuation demonstration during Partner Appreciation Day (PAD) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 8, 2023. PAD is dedicated to the celebration of the interoperability between Djibouti and its allied nation forces across the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|11.08.2023
|11.13.2023 03:20
|8120342
|231108-F-OP101-1004
|8256x5504
|7 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|2
|0
This work, USAF supports CJTF-HOA’s Partner Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
