U.S. Airmen work with joint partners in a Aeromedical Evacuation demonstration during Partner Appreciation Day (PAD) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 8, 2023. PAD is dedicated to the celebration of the interoperability between Djibouti and its allied nation forces across the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 03:20 Photo ID: 8120342 VIRIN: 231108-F-OP101-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF supports CJTF-HOA’s Partner Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.