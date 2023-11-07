U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force and Army players lift their sticks at center ice after a hockey game on Nov. 11, 2023 during Veteran's Day at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Army 4-0. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 22:59 Photo ID: 8119589 VIRIN: 231111-F-XS730-1023 Resolution: 4230x2824 Size: 3.22 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs. Army Veteran's Day 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.