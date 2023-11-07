Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 22:59 Photo ID: 8119580 VIRIN: 231111-F-XS730-1005 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 3.11 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs. Army Veteran's Day 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.