U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Parker Brown plays the puck as he's chased by Army's Michael Sacco on Nov. 11, 2023 during a Veteran's Day game at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Army 4-0. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2023 22:59
|Photo ID:
|8119587
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-XS730-1012
|Resolution:
|3475x2313
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs. Army Veteran's Day 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT