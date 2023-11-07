Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs. Army Veteran's Day 2023 [Image 3 of 15]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs. Army Veteran's Day 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force players celebrate a goal against Army on Nov. 11, 2023 during Veteran's Day at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Army 4-0. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 22:59
    Photo ID: 8119578
    VIRIN: 231111-F-XS730-1003
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs. Army Veteran's Day 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hockey
    Veteran's Day
    Air Force
    Colorado
    Army

