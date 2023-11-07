Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran's Day ceremony held at National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico [Image 2 of 5]

    Veteran's Day ceremony held at National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico

    TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael L. Brooks, commander, Marine Corps Base Quantico, gives a speech during a Veteran’s Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony was sponsored by the Potomac Region Veterans Council in partnership with Marine Corps Base Quantico and the Veterans Administration to honor all who have served. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 13:53
    Photo ID: 8119055
    VIRIN: 231111-M-HI832-1056
    Resolution: 4152x2996
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: TRIANGLE, VA, US 
