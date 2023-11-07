U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Base Quantico color guard march on the colors during a Veteran’s Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony was sponsored by the Potomac Region Veterans Council in partnership with Marine Corps Base Quantico and the Veterans Administration to honor all who have served. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2023 13:53
|Photo ID:
|8119054
|VIRIN:
|231111-M-HI832-1023
|Resolution:
|5870x4258
|Size:
|18.26 MB
|Location:
|TRIANGLE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veteran's Day ceremony held at National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Kayla LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT