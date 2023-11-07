Veteran's Day ceremony held at National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico

From left, James P. Sanders, director, National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Clyde Marsh, retired, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael L. Brooks, commander, Marine Corps Base Quantico, render honors after placing a wreath during a Veteran’s Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony was sponsored by the Potomac Region Veterans Council in partnership with Marine Corps Base Quantico and the Veterans Administration to honor all who have served. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)

