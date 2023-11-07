U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Graham, a trumpet instrumentalist with the Quantico Marine Corps Band, plays Taps during a Veteran’s Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony was sponsored by the Potomac Region Veterans Council in partnership with Marine Corps Base Quantico and the Veterans Administration to honor all who have served. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 13:53 Photo ID: 8119057 VIRIN: 231111-M-HI832-1107 Resolution: 3139x4002 Size: 9.99 MB Location: TRIANGLE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veteran's Day ceremony held at National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Kayla LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.