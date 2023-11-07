USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine flight operations

231111-N-IK052-1200 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) Sailors pump air into the tires of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 11. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)
